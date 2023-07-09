Photos from the 2023 Oregon Country Fair
The Oregon Country Fair ran from July 7-9 in Veneta.
Jill Burke / KLCC
KLCC's "Dead Air" aired live from the fair on Saturday evening.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
Visitors to the KLCC booth at the Oregon Country Fair had the opportunity to meet on-air personalities, including Morning Edition host Anni Katz (left).
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
The main stage at the 2023 Oregon Country Fair featured an all-female line-up.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
Most of the familiar favorites of the Oregon Country Fair were back, including dozens of arts booths and food stands
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
Colorful costumes were in abundance at the 2023 Oregon Country Fair.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
KLCC broadcast live from the 2023 Oregon Country Fair on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
The 2023 edition of the Oregon Country Fair wrapped up Sunday evening. Click through the photo gallery for a sample of what visitors to the fair experienced.