Arts & Culture

Photos from the 2023 Oregon Country Fair

KLCC
Published July 9, 2023 at 9:27 PM PDT
a person, wearing a jokers hat, looks at the camera
1 of 7  — Country Fair 2023.jpg
The Oregon Country Fair ran from July 7-9 in Veneta.
Jill Burke / KLCC
person holding up a piece of paper that reads "Dead Air"
2 of 7  — IMG_2154.jpg
KLCC's "Dead Air" aired live from the fair on Saturday evening.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
Two people standing in a booth beneath a sign that says KLCC and above a sign that says "on the air."
3 of 7  — KLCC booth at OCF
Visitors to the KLCC booth at the Oregon Country Fair had the opportunity to meet on-air personalities, including Morning Edition host Anni Katz (left).
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
main stage
4 of 7  — Oregon Country Fair 2023
The main stage at the 2023 Oregon Country Fair featured an all-female line-up.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
people milling about on a path with booths in the background
5 of 7  — Oregon Country Fair 2023
Most of the familiar favorites of the Oregon Country Fair were back, including dozens of arts booths and food stands
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
two people in colorful costumes
6 of 7  — Oregon Country Fair 2023
Colorful costumes were in abundance at the 2023 Oregon Country Fair.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
KLCC booth
7 of 7  — KLCC booth at 2023 Oregon Country Fair
KLCC broadcast live from the 2023 Oregon Country Fair on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC

The 2023 edition of the Oregon Country Fair wrapped up Sunday evening. Click through the photo gallery for a sample of what visitors to the fair experienced.

Arts & Culture Oregon Country Fair
