Traditions and trailblazing: 2023 Oregon Country Fair starts this weekend in Veneta

The Oregon Country Fair kicks off this Friday in Veneta. In its second post-pandemic year, the historic event will re-establish many of its traditional vibes. And -- add a few new twists.

For fairgoers, a lot will feel familiar. All along the wooded path shaped like a figure eight, there will be buskers, hundreds of craft booths and plenty of recyclable plates of international foods.

Seventeen stages will highlight artists of dance, spoken word, vaudeville, puppetry and music.

And there's a new twist:

“We are so excited to announce that we have, for the first time in our 54 years, an all-female fronted line up for all three days on our Main Stage,” said OCF Marketing Manager Vanessa Roy.

The 2023 Oregon Country Fair will be bigger than last year, with capacity capped at 15,000 tickets each day this weekend.

Roy said tickets for this year’s OCF are still available, but Saturday is nearly sold out. She attributes this to the Main Stage line up which headlines with Eugene native electronic music producer LP Giobbi playing live piano while remixing the Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia tunes.

“If crowds are not your thing, Sunday is a good day to go to Fair,” said Roy.

For the first time in ten years, there will be four new food vendors at OCF, including Ethiopian fare and locally sourced fruit popsicles. As for traditions, Roy said Pheonix Rising Bakery will celebrate its 50th year at Fair.

There are some rules for Fair which have not changed: No glass, no dogs, no video cameras. Roy suggested wearing good walking shoes and “your fanciest of hats and twirliest of skirts.”

Tickets for Oregon Country Fair are not sold on site. There is a link on the OCF website where folks can buy tickets and even have them available to pick up on site at will call. Day-of tickets can be purchased at the McDonald Theater ticket window and at the shuttle bus stop at Valley River Center.

With proof of a fair pass, Lane Transit District shuttle bus rides are free, all weekend. The last shuttle bus leaves the Fair site at 7:30 each night.

KLCC will broadcast the Oregon Country Fair live from Main Stage meadow this Saturday and Sunday starting at 1pm.

