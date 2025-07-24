Photos from the 2025 Lane County Fair
Cattle are on display at the Lane County Fair.
Jim Rondeau / KLCC
A chicken on display at the livestock exhibit at the Fair.
Jim Rondeau / KLCC
Country musician Craig Morgan performed Wednesday evening at the Lane County Fair.
Jim Rondeau / KLCC
Cattle on exhibit at the Lane County Fair.
Jim Rondeau / KLCC
A rabbit sits in its cage at the Lane County Fair.
Jim Rondeau / KLCC
Goats are on display as part of the livestock exhibit at the Lane County Fair.
Jim Rondeau / KLCC
A pig relaxes in its pen at the fair.
Jim Rondeau / KLCC
Inside the exhibit hall at the fair.
Jim Rondeau / KLCC
Bakers compete for recognition for their cookies and other confections at the fair.
Jim Rondeau / KLCC
The 2025 edition of the Lane County Fair is underway this week at the Lane Events Center in Eugene. Click through the photo gallery to see images from this year's fair.