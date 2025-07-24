© 2025 KLCC

Photos from the 2025 Lane County Fair

KLCC
Published July 24, 2025 at 1:56 PM PDT
1 of 9  — cow.jpg
Jim Rondeau / KLCC
Jim Rondeau / KLCC
3 of 9  — Craig Morgan (1).jpg
Jim Rondeau / KLCC
4 of 9  — cows.jpg
Jim Rondeau / KLCC
5 of 9  — bunnies.jpg
Jim Rondeau / KLCC
6 of 9  — goat.jpg
Jim Rondeau / KLCC
7 of 9  — hog.jpg
Jim Rondeau / KLCC
8 of 9  — plants.jpg
Jim Rondeau / KLCC
9 of 9  — more cookies.jpg
Jim Rondeau / KLCC

The 2025 edition of the Lane County Fair is underway this week at the Lane Events Center in Eugene. Click through the photo gallery to see images from this year's fair.
Tags
Arts & Culture Lane County Fair4-HLane Events Center
