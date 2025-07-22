© 2025 KLCC

The Lane County Fair offers some new attractions this year

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published July 22, 2025 at 11:24 AM PDT
A large crowd walks in front of a colorful sign reading "Starship 2000." Behind it, a large carnival ride's arms are in the air, suspending riders upside down.
Brooke Bumgardner
/
KLCC
Fairgoers enjoy the 2024 Lane County Fair.

It’s time for cotton candy, carnival rides, and livestock shows in Eugene. That’s right, it’s time for the Lane County Fair.

The fair runs from Wednesday to Sunday, with concerts each evening. There are some new attractions this year, according to Event Supervisor Kelly Mason.

Those include some the free, roving children's acts, as well as a new aerial attraction.

"We’re bringing back the motocross stunt show that was here last year," Mason told KLCC. "In addition to that, we have a trampoline stunt show called iFlip. They will each be performing all five days of fair, multiple performances throughout each day.”

Mason said they’ve added a “party pit” to the concert area, as well as a catwalk stage that will enable performers to interact with fans. Concert highlights include country star Craig Morgan on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and pop rock band Smash Mouth on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

New security measures were added after two shooting events in and near the fairgrounds in 2021 and 2023. Fairgoers will enter through metal detectors, and there’s a clear-bag policy. For those who don't have them, clear bags will be available for $5 at the entry gates.

Gates open at 11 a.m. each day at the Lane Events Center.
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
Karen Richards
