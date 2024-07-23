© 2024 KLCC

Lane County Fair to see increased security measures

KLCC | By Cailan Menius-Rash
Published July 23, 2024 at 5:55 PM PDT
Dozens of fair-goers line up to board a large, colorfully-lit Ferris wheel.
@lanecountyfair
/
Instagram
A brightly illuminated Ferris wheel at the Lane County Fair.

Security measures will be ramped up at this year’s Lane County Fair after years past saw violence at the event.

In both 2021 and 2023, shootings occurred at the fair which led to the injury of one or more event goers. In one of the instances, an uninvolved bystander was struck by a bullet and sent to the hospital.

Eugene Police Captain Roy Wright said law enforcement presence will be increased at this year’s fair, which starts Wednesday. He said the security will come through the teamwork of EPD and the Lane County Sheriff's department.

“We just want to ensure that actions don’t happen again this year,” said Wright.

A clear bag policy and the use of metal detectors at the venue’s entrances will also be in effect.

Wright says the best way for event guests to promote safety is to follow the fair’s rules. He says those guidelines are posted on the Lane County Fair website and can help expedite the entrance and exit process.

“That’s the biggest part, is just adhering to those rules and policies that are set forth,” said Wright. “That'll just help things run more smoothly.”

The Lane County Fair is held at the Lane Events Center and runs July 24 to July 28.
Crime, Law & Justice Lane County FairsecurityEugene Police DepartmentLane County Sheriff's Office
Cailan Menius-Rash
Cailan Menius-Rash is an intern reporting for KLCC as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism.
