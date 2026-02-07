Eugene Friday Art Walk celebrates Lunar New Year
1 of 9 — DSC_0099~2.JPG
Dancing Lions at the Lunar New Year celebration
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
2 of 9 — DSC_0104~2.JPG
Dancing Lions at the Lunar New Year celebration
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
3 of 9 — DSC_0119.JPG
Sue Matsu with art displayed at the Lunar New Year celebration.
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
4 of 9 — DSC_0120.JPG
Tessa Phosrithong with photography display at the Lunar New Year celebration.
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
5 of 9 — DSC_0117.JPG
Origami station at the Lunar New Year celebration.
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
6 of 9 — DSC_0131 (1)~2.JPG
Face-changing performance at the Lunar New Year celebration.
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
7 of 9 — DSC_0138~2.JPG
Horse Art display at the Lunar New Year celebration.
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
8 of 9 — DSC_0139~2.JPG
Martial Arts at the Lunar New Year celebration.
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
9 of 9 — DSC_0146~2.JPG
Taiko performance at the Lunar New Year celebration.
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
On Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, the Eugene First Friday Art Walk and the Asian American Council of Oregon celebrated the Lunar New Year with art displays and traditional Chinese lion dancing. The event was held at the Farmers Market Pavilion in downtown Eugene.
The new year, the Year of the Fire Horse, begins Feb. 17.