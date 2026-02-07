© 2026 KLCC

Eugene Friday Art Walk celebrates Lunar New Year

KLCC
Published February 7, 2026 at 11:46 AM PST
Audience watches two Dancing Lions
1 of 9  — DSC_0099~2.JPG
Dancing Lions at the Lunar New Year celebration
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
Dancing Lions bow to audience
2 of 9  — DSC_0104~2.JPG
Dancing Lions at the Lunar New Year celebration
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
Sue Matsu with art displayed at the Lunar New Year celebration.
3 of 9  — DSC_0119.JPG
Sue Matsu with art displayed at the Lunar New Year celebration.
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
Tessa Phosrithong with photography display at the Lunar New Year celebration.
4 of 9  — DSC_0120.JPG
Tessa Phosrithong with photography display at the Lunar New Year celebration.
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
Origami station at the Lunar New Year celebration.
5 of 9  — DSC_0117.JPG
Origami station at the Lunar New Year celebration.
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
Face-changing performance at the Lunar New Year celebration.
6 of 9  — DSC_0131 (1)~2.JPG
Face-changing performance at the Lunar New Year celebration.
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
Horse Art display at the Lunar New Year celebration.
7 of 9  — DSC_0138~2.JPG
Horse Art display at the Lunar New Year celebration.
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
Martial Arts at the Lunar New Year celebration.
8 of 9  — DSC_0139~2.JPG
Martial Arts at the Lunar New Year celebration.
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
Taiko performance at the Lunar New Year celebration.
9 of 9  — DSC_0146~2.JPG
Taiko performance at the Lunar New Year celebration.
Kendra Schertell / KLCC

On Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, the Eugene First Friday Art Walk and the Asian American Council of Oregon celebrated the Lunar New Year with art displays and traditional Chinese lion dancing. The event was held at the Farmers Market Pavilion in downtown Eugene.

The new year, the Year of the Fire Horse, begins Feb. 17.
