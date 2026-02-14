Roger Tofte, founder of Oregon’s iconic Enchanted Forest theme park, dies at 96

Roger Tofte, the founder of the Enchanted Forest, has died. The beloved Oregonian passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, according to the theme park’s Facebook page.

Tofte, who moved to Oregon when he was 5 years old, opened the fairytale theme park in Turner as a way to help families with young children find a place to come together and have fun.

With very little time or money, Tofte worked tirelessly for several years to make the park a reality. He built nearly every structure and woodland creature featured at the park, which eventually opened on Aug. 8, 1971.

“Roger took great care to pass his knowledge, craftsmanship, and vision on to his children and grandchildren, long before his passing, ensuring a thoughtful transition of Enchanted Forest into the hands of the next generations,” read a Facebook post by the theme park.

Tofte also worked as a draftsman and artist for the Oregon State Highway Department.

He faced challenging times over the years including losing his 13-year-old great-grandson Wyatt, along with the boy’s grandmother, Peggy Mosso, in the Beachie Creek Fire east of Salem in September 2020.

The Tofte family spoke with OPB’s “Think Out Loud” in 2020 about the personal and professional difficulties they endured, such as surviving the COVID-19 pandemic and keeping the theme park in business.

The family credited the community’s support with helping them through the tough times.

“Today, three generations of the Tofte family continue to work at Enchanted Forest, carrying forward Roger’s original dream and preserving the spirit of the park for generations to come,” read the social media post.

On Friday, many people took to social media to share their condolences and fond memories of Tofte and the impact his amusement park left on their childhoods.

Tofte is survived by his four children, as well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other extended family. He was 96 years old.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.