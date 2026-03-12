Tattoo studios in Eugene gear up for second Friday the 13th event this year

The unluckiest days of the year are often the busiest times for tattoo studios.

For the second time this year, Eugene tattoo studios are gearing up for a Friday the 13th flash tattoo event.

A flash tattoo is a pre-drawn ready-to-tattoo design, and getting one has been a Friday the 13th tradition in the tattoo industry since the 1990s.

Studios have discounted prices for these designs and will tattoo as many people as possible throughout the day. There are three Friday the 13ths in 2026, with two falling back-to-back in February and March.

Out of Step Tattoo and Gallery tattoo artist Arenal Hruby said these events can be tiring, but the opportunity to engage with the tattoo community in Eugene at an accessible price is worth it.

“Because the point is not the money, the point is getting people in the door. The point is meeting people, the point is introductions and giving back to the community,” said Hruby.

They also said that these events are an avenue to get introduced to tattoo studios and artists in your area.

“I think tattoo artists can be very intimidating for a lot of people and there's a lot of conversations about consent and trust when it comes to a tattoo artist,” said Hruby.

They said Friday the 13th events allow potential clients to learn more about their artist’s personality, tattooing style, and shop atmosphere than a typical consultation.

Friday the 13th flash tattoo events will be held at studios across Eugene this Friday. The next Friday the 13th is in November.