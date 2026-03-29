Jell-O Art Show unleashes a translucent blast of creativity

On Saturday, March 28, 2026, the Radar Angels hosted the 37th Jell-O Art Show at the Maude Kerns Art Center in Eugene. This year’s theme was “Jell-O Jamboree.” In addition to the Jell-O art displays, two Slug Queens were in attendance: reigning Queen Hilaria Gastrognome and 2004 Queen Scarlett O’Slimera.

“The whole idea of the Radar Angels, from the beginning, was empowering people to access their creativity,” said Radar Angel and Queen of Jell-O Art Diane McWhorter. “And there are no rules about it, so there’s no bad Jello-O art, and I just find that so freeing.”

