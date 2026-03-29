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Jell-O Art Show unleashes a translucent blast of creativity

KLCC | By Kendra Schertell
Published March 29, 2026 at 5:53 PM PDT
Jell-O Art Show
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Jell-O Art Show
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
"A Little Spot of Celebration" by Sannes Family and Platas Family
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"A Little Spot of Celebration" by Sannes Family and Platas Family
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
"Pearl Jubilee" by David Gibbs
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"Pearl Jubilee" by David Gibbs
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
"Jamboree Campfire" by Diane McWhorter
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"Jamboree Campfire" by Diane McWhorter
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
Diane McWhorter selling t-shirts at the Jell-O Art Show
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Diane McWhorter selling t-shirts at the Jell-O Art Show
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
"Welcome to Egypt" by Calvin
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"Welcome to Egypt" by Calvin
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
"Helping Hands" by SRS
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"Helping Hands" by SRS
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
"Little Squirts" by Leah May
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"Little Squirts" by Leah May
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
Reigning Queen Hilaria Gastrognome and 2004 Queen Scarlett O’Slimera at the Jell-O Art Show
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Reigning Queen Hilaria Gastrognome and 2004 Queen Scarlett O’Slimera at the Jell-O Art Show
Kendra Schertell / KLCC

On Saturday, March 28, 2026, the Radar Angels hosted the 37th Jell-O Art Show at the Maude Kerns Art Center in Eugene. This year’s theme was “Jell-O Jamboree.” In addition to the Jell-O art displays, two Slug Queens were in attendance: reigning Queen Hilaria Gastrognome and 2004 Queen Scarlett O’Slimera.

“The whole idea of the Radar Angels, from the beginning, was empowering people to access their creativity,” said Radar Angel and Queen of Jell-O Art Diane McWhorter. “And there are no rules about it, so there’s no bad Jello-O art, and I just find that so freeing.”
Tags
Arts & Culture Maude Kerns Art Center
Kendra Schertell
Kendra Schertell is KLCC's Arts & Culture Reporter and editor of The Shortcut.
See stories by Kendra Schertell