Where to find egg hunts for Easter weekend
It's Easter weekend. Here are some egg-cellent spots for Easter egg hunts across western and central Oregon. Don't forget your basket!
Eugene/Springfield
Scheduled 10-minute egg hunts for different age groups, with inclusive and adaptive egg hunts available. Free activities, including crafts, balloon animals, face painting, train rides, a photo booth, music, and exhibitors. Food trucks will be available on site.
When: Saturday, April 4: 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Where: Lively Park, 6100 Thurston Road, Springfield
Price: $7 for egg hunt participants; book a time slot online here
Roseburg
Easter Egg Drop
Kids 10 and under can collect empty Easter eggs that drop from a fire truck and trade them in for candy and prizes. The event is limited to the first 400 children. The Easter Bunny will be available for photos.
When: Saturday, April 4: 9 a.m.
Where: Fir Grove Park, 2045-2077 Stewart Park Dr, Roseburg,
Price: Free
Walterville
Walterville Grange Easter Egg Hunt
Egg hunts split into three age groups: four and under, five and six, and seven and above. All eggs will have treats and there will be special golden eggs with prizes.
When: Saturday, April 4: 10 a.m
Where: Walterville Grange Community Hall, 39259 Camp Creek Road, Walterville
Price: Free
Philomath
Philomath Frolic & Rodeo
Egg hunts for toddlers and kids up to 11, separated by grade level. Thousands of eggs filled with candy and goodies. Cash egg hunt available for purchase to ages 12 and up.
When: Saturday, April 4: 10:00 a.m.
Where: Philomath Frolic & Rodeo, 502 S 13th St, Philomath
Price: Free Easter egg hunt; $5 for cash egg hunt
Albany
Hope in Bloom: Egg Hunt and Block Party
Egg hunts for kids 6 months to 5th grade. Games, face painting, a petting farm, and food vendors.
When: Saturday, April 4: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Where: Hope Church, 2817 Santiam Hwy, Albany
Price: Free
Sisters
Community Easter Egg Hunt
Egg hunt for infant to 11 year olds, divided into age groups. 6000 eggs, special prizes, and an appearance from the Easter Bunny.
When: Sunday, April 5th: 1 p.m. (recommended to arrive 15 minutes early)
Where: Creekside Park and Sisters Creekside Campground, Locust Street, Sisters
Price: Free
North Bend
Kickstands for Kids
Community fundraiser for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Coos and Curry Counties and BACA (Bikers Against Child Abuse). Easter egg hunt, bounce house obstacle course, kids activities, live music, and food trucks.
When: Saturday, April 4: Poker Run and Ride at 10:00 a.m. and Community Event from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Where: North Bend Community Center, 2222 Broadway Ave, North Bend
Price: Free
Lincoln City
Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt
Egg hunt for kids and families. Eggs, candy, and toys.
When: Saturday, April 4: 11:00 a.m.
Where: Schooner Creek Discovery Park, 4815 SE 51st Street, Lincoln City
Price: Free
Find more events in Western and Central Oregon in The Shortcut, KLCC's community events calendar.