Where to find egg hunts for Easter weekend

It's Easter weekend. Here are some egg-cellent spots for Easter egg hunts across western and central Oregon. Don't forget your basket!

Eugene/Springfield

Willamalane Megga Hunt

Scheduled 10-minute egg hunts for different age groups, with inclusive and adaptive egg hunts available. Free activities, including crafts, balloon animals, face painting, train rides, a photo booth, music, and exhibitors. Food trucks will be available on site.

When: Saturday, April 4: 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Lively Park, 6100 Thurston Road, Springfield

Price: $7 for egg hunt participants; book a time slot online here

Roseburg

Easter Egg Drop

Kids 10 and under can collect empty Easter eggs that drop from a fire truck and trade them in for candy and prizes. The event is limited to the first 400 children. The Easter Bunny will be available for photos.

When: Saturday, April 4: 9 a.m.

Where: Fir Grove Park, 2045-2077 Stewart Park Dr, Roseburg,

Price: Free

Walterville

Walterville Grange Easter Egg Hunt

Egg hunts split into three age groups: four and under, five and six, and seven and above. All eggs will have treats and there will be special golden eggs with prizes.

When: Saturday, April 4: 10 a.m

Where: Walterville Grange Community Hall, 39259 Camp Creek Road, Walterville

Price: Free

Philomath

Philomath Frolic & Rodeo

Egg hunts for toddlers and kids up to 11, separated by grade level. Thousands of eggs filled with candy and goodies. Cash egg hunt available for purchase to ages 12 and up.

When: Saturday, April 4: 10:00 a.m.

Where: Philomath Frolic & Rodeo, 502 S 13th St, Philomath

Price: Free Easter egg hunt; $5 for cash egg hunt

Albany

Hope in Bloom: Egg Hunt and Block Party

Egg hunts for kids 6 months to 5th grade. Games, face painting, a petting farm, and food vendors.

When: Saturday, April 4: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Hope Church, 2817 Santiam Hwy, Albany

Price: Free

Sisters

Community Easter Egg Hunt

Egg hunt for infant to 11 year olds, divided into age groups. 6000 eggs, special prizes, and an appearance from the Easter Bunny.

When: Sunday, April 5th: 1 p.m. (recommended to arrive 15 minutes early)

Where: Creekside Park and Sisters Creekside Campground, Locust Street, Sisters

Price: Free

North Bend

Kickstands for Kids

Community fundraiser for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Coos and Curry Counties and BACA (Bikers Against Child Abuse). Easter egg hunt, bounce house obstacle course, kids activities, live music, and food trucks.

When: Saturday, April 4: Poker Run and Ride at 10:00 a.m. and Community Event from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: North Bend Community Center, 2222 Broadway Ave, North Bend

Price: Free

Lincoln City

Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt

Egg hunt for kids and families. Eggs, candy, and toys.

When: Saturday, April 4: 11:00 a.m.

Where: Schooner Creek Discovery Park, 4815 SE 51st Street, Lincoln City

Price: Free

Find more events in Western and Central Oregon in The Shortcut, KLCC's community events calendar.