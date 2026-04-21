Latter-day Saints offer public a rare look inside a new temple in Springfield

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has built a new temple in Springfield. But it’s only open for non-Mormons to tour for a limited time.

The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple, located at 300 International Way, is a space for church rituals and instruction. It's the third of its kind in the state, joining existing temples near Medford and Portland.

In the building's baptistry, there's a pool placed on top of a pillar adorned by 12 brass oxen. In the marriage ceremonies room, there’s an altar where couples can kneel and look into mirrors that create the effect of infinite reflections, symbolizing an everlasting bond.

“I just want to emphasize: you are in one of the most sacred spaces right now on Earth,” said Brian Holmes, a senior church leader, during a media tour on Monday.

1 of 3 — Celestial Room 1.jpeg The Celestial Room is designed to be a space for quiet reflection. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 2 of 3 — Sealing Room 1.jpeg The Sealing Room is meant for marriage ceremonies. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 3 of 3 — Baptistry 2.jpeg The baptistry at the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Lisa Hanson serves as the President of the Relief Society of the Santa Clara Stake, the church’s women’s organization serving the North Eugene area.

She said the opening of this space reflects a broader effort by the church to build more small facilities closer to its members.

Hanson said she has five young children, so she can only get to the Portland-area temple a few times a year. She said having one nearby will help her be a more refreshed and better mother.

“It's just such a quiet, reverent place, a beautiful place to meditate, a beautiful place to pray,” said Hanson. “You can get that perspective that you need to go back out and accomplish good things.”

In June, a Mormon apostle will dedicate the temple. After that, only church members who’ve been vetted and receive a "recommend" from leadership will be allowed inside.

The site will be open for public tours from April 23 through May 9.

“This is a unique opportunity for those that have questions, for those who might be curious, who might want to know more and want to see inside a temple,” said Holmes. “With the church's newsroom, there's pictures of the inside of the temple, but they can come here and really experience it.”

The state’s building permit records show more than $87 million in work costs on the property since September 2022.

