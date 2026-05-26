Remembering Cina Kraft, host of Heartwood Hotel on KLCC

A beloved voice and adventurous musical spirit has moved on. Cina Kraft, the longtime host of Heartwood Hotel on KLCC, died last week at the age of 81.

For more than three decades, Kraft’s warm, inviting voice and sense of humor guided listeners through her carefully curated evening program, which became a companion for many across western and central Oregon.

Beginning in 1988, Heartwood Hotel introduced audiences to a blend of chamber music, cocktail jazz, blues, bluegrass, folk, and other sounds from around the world.

In addition to her years on the air at KLCC, Kraft shared her love of music as a teacher at schools throughout the area. Friends and former colleagues say she brought the same care and creativity from the classroom to her work on the radio.

Those who knew Kraft remember her as a special soul. She loved her garden and looked forward to the blooming magnolias each spring.

For generations of listeners, Cina Kraft was a comforting presence on the airwaves, and she will be deeply missed.