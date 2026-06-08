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Judge tosses Kennedy Center suit against Eugene-connected musician Chuck Redd

Associated Press | By Melissa Goldin
Published June 8, 2026 at 12:17 PM PDT
Passersby look at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts signage, Friday, May 29, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
/
AP
Passersby look at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts signage, Friday, May 29, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Chuck Redd is a drummer and vibraphone player who has toured with everyone from Dizzy Gillespie to Ray Brown. Redd is also known for his connections to the Shedd Institute in Eugene, where he directs the annual Oregon Festival of American Music.

Redd had presided over holiday “Jazz Jams” at the Kennedy Center since 2006.

He called off last year’s performance shortly after Trump’s handpicked board at the Kennedy Center voted to add the president’s name to the facility.

Redd's attorneys say a D.C. Superior Court judge dismissed a breach of contract lawsuit filed against Redd after he canceled a Christmas Eve performance at the Kennedy Center in protest of President Donald Trump’s influence over the venue.

The dismissal on Friday was granted under Washington’s Anti-SLAPP laws, which are designed to prevent meritless lawsuits intended to silence opposing points of view on matters of public interest.

“The Center sued Mr. Redd because he publicly and rightly objected to adding Donald Trump’s name to the Kennedy Center, a living memorial to former President John F. Kennedy,” Lisa J. Banks, one of Redd’s lawyers, said in a statement. “The lawsuit against Mr. Redd was political retribution, pure and simple, by the Trump Kennedy Center, and the Court correctly saw it as such in dismissing the case with prejudice.”

The motion to dismiss, filed in March, argued that Redd wasn’t contractually obligated to perform. It included the contract provided by the Kennedy Center, which the artist never signed.

Representatives for the Kennedy Center did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the suit’s dismissal.

Copyright 2026 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tags
Arts & Culture Chuck ReddOregon Festival of American MusicJohn G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
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