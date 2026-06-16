Eugene content creator turns city’s quirks into social media comedy

If you’ve ever wondered where the best places in Eugene are to ponder, finish a Prince Puckler’s ice cream cone before it melts or quietly eat lunch in your car, Noah Blodgett has the answer.

The 30-year-old comedian has built a following on Instagram and TikTok through his “Top Five” video series, a collection of short sketches that turn everyday Eugene experiences into deadpan rankings. The videos poke fun at local habits, landmarks and shared experiences that many residents recognize immediately.

The idea grew out of a desire to connect comedy with the city he now calls home after moving from Massachusetts back in 2022.

“I was doing standup and just trying to think, ‘Is there a way that I can bring attention to comedy in Eugene?’” he said.

Though he’s been producing comedy videos for years, it wasn’t until recently that Blodgett found a format that resonated with local audiences.

His videos tackle topics including the best places in town to drop out of a marathon and the best places to sneeze — experiences that are oddly specific, but surprisingly familiar.

Kendra Schertell / KLCC Noah Blodgett discussing his social media videos

“Eugene does have a specific kind of character about it,” Blodgett said. “People like seeing their small-to-mid-size town represented on their social media algorithm.”

Many of the sketches revolve around the small behaviors and observations people recognize but rarely discuss.

“A lot of the videos that I make that do well, it’s like a private experience happening in public that not a lot of people are talking about,” he said, “like peeing in public or eating in your car.”

While the videos often feature absurd premises, they generally land with local viewers. But not every joke is interpreted as intended.

One of Blodgett’s videos ranked the “best places to litter,” a satirical take on a problem that frustrates him.

“It is completely satire,” he said. “I don’t think littering is a positive thing.”

Most viewers understood the joke, but one commenter took the message literally.

“One person saw that and got offended and threatened me about it,” Blodgett said.

Rather than encouraging bad behavior, he said the video was intended to draw attention to the problem.

“Making the video ‘best places to litter’ is kind of like my way of highlighting this issue that I think exists,” he said.

That approach also influences what Blodgett chooses not to joke about. “It’s not my goal to punch down or make fun of anyone,” he said, “especially people who are struggling.”

Blodgett sees Eugene as a place where several worlds mesh together. He described the city as progressive, creative and a little rough around the edges — characteristics that provide plenty of material for future videos.

In the meantime, Blodgett plans to continue performing stand-up at open mics and producing new installments of his “Top Five” series, which he posts every Tuesday.