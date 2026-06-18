Places to celebrate Juneteenth in Oregon

Juneteenth celebrations are taking place across Oregon this week, honoring Black freedom, culture, and community. Here are a few events happening around Western and Central Oregon. For more community happenings, visit KLCC's calendar, The Shortcut.

Bend

Juneteenth Celebration

Hosted by Central Oregon Earth Seeds and Moonchild Artistry Events, the celebration features a vendor market, food, on-site barber services, and music.

When: Saturday, June 20, 2:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Where: Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend, Oregon

Price: Free

Eugene

Juneteenth Gathering Eugene

The annual community celebration features cultural activities, music, food and educational opportunities honoring the history and achievements of African Americans.

When: Friday, June 19, 3:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m.

Where: Farmers Market Pavilion, 85 E. 8th Ave., Eugene

Price: Free

Juneteenth Rhythm and Resilience Celebration

The free event includes live music, dance performances, DJs, food vendors and family-friendly activities at Downtown Riverfront Park.

When: Friday, June 19, beginning at noon

Where: Downtown Riverfront Park, 200 Day Island Rd., Eugene

Price: Free

Salem

Salem-Keizer NAACP Juneteenth Celebration

The family-friendly event features live entertainment, local vendors, a free community meal, educational activities and a scholarship presentation.

When: Friday, June 19, noon - 6:00 p.m.

Where: Riverfront Park, 200 Water St. NE, Salem

Price: Free

Corvallis

Juneteenth: A Homecoming Celebration

Hosted by the Linn-Benton NAACP, the celebration includes a keynote speaker, music, dancing, games, activities and food.

When: Saturday, June 20, 2:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Where: Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave., Corvallis

Price: Free

Lincoln City

Juneteenth Celebration

The event includes live music, free food, cultural exhibits, swimming, basketball and activities for all ages.

When: Friday, June 19, 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Where: Lincoln City Community Center, 2150 NE Oar Place, Lincoln City

Price: Free

