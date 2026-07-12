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Sights and sounds from the 2026 Oregon Country Fair

KLCC | By Kendra Schertell
Published July 12, 2026 at 7:40 PM PDT
Peachi the Dragon marching through the 2026 Oregon Country Fair.
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Peachi the Dragon marching through the 2026 Oregon Country Fair.
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
Robert McCarthy, known as "Mouse Man," at the Still Living Room Space at the 2026 Oregon Country Fair.
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Robert McCarthy, known as "Mouse Man," at the Still Living Room Space at the 2026 Oregon Country Fair.
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
A group dressed in blue marching through the 2026 Oregon Country Fair.
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A group dressed in blue marching through the 2026 Oregon Country Fair.
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
Sierra Edwards at the Yew Are Here Lounge at the 2026 Oregon Country Fair.
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Sierra Edwards at the Yew Are Here Lounge at the 2026 Oregon Country Fair.
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
A giant sun and moon puppet strolling through the 2026 Oregon Country Fair.
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A giant sun and moon puppet strolling through the 2026 Oregon Country Fair.
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
Jordan Rodriguez, Clara Rehmann, and Erin Kirkman stacking with Tumi Ishi or "wood rocks" at the 2026 Oregon Country Fair.
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Jordan Rodriguez, Clara Rehmann, and Erin Kirkman stacking with Tumi Ishi or "wood rocks" at the 2026 Oregon Country Fair.
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
The Stone Born Goblins hanging out by the Drum Circle at the 2026 Oregon Country Fair.
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The Stone Born Goblins hanging out by the Drum Circle at the 2026 Oregon Country Fair.
Kendra Schertell / KLCC

Thousands of people gathered in Veneta this weekend for the 2026 Oregon Country Fair, with live music, food, and performances. KLCC brought along our microphones to capture some of the sights and sounds of the three-day event. Click the audio player above the photo gallery to hear this year's audio postcard.

Tags
Arts & Culture Oregon Country Fair
Kendra Schertell
Kendra Schertell is KLCC's Arts & Culture Reporter and editor of The Shortcut.
See stories by Kendra Schertell