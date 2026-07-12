Sights and sounds from the 2026 Oregon Country Fair
1 of 7 — attachments/IMG_20260710_142442879_HDR~2.jpg
Peachi the Dragon marching through the 2026 Oregon Country Fair.
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
2 of 7 — attachments/IMG_20260710_135749771_HDR~2.jpg
Robert McCarthy, known as "Mouse Man," at the Still Living Room Space at the 2026 Oregon Country Fair.
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
3 of 7 — attachments/Screenshot_20260712-175417_Photos~2.png
A group dressed in blue marching through the 2026 Oregon Country Fair.
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
4 of 7 — attachments/IMG_20260710_114613179_HDR~2.jpg
Sierra Edwards at the Yew Are Here Lounge at the 2026 Oregon Country Fair.
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
5 of 7 — attachments/IMG_20260710_132102809_HDR~3.jpg
A giant sun and moon puppet strolling through the 2026 Oregon Country Fair.
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
6 of 7 — attachments/IMG_20260710_113951655_HDR~2.jpg
Jordan Rodriguez, Clara Rehmann, and Erin Kirkman stacking with Tumi Ishi or "wood rocks" at the 2026 Oregon Country Fair.
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
7 of 7 — attachments/Screenshot_20260712-180117_Photos~2.png
The Stone Born Goblins hanging out by the Drum Circle at the 2026 Oregon Country Fair.
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
Thousands of people gathered in Veneta this weekend for the 2026 Oregon Country Fair, with live music, food, and performances. KLCC brought along our microphones to capture some of the sights and sounds of the three-day event. Click the audio player above the photo gallery to hear this year's audio postcard.