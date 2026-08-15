Mugzy Slugzy crowned Eugene's 44th S.L.U.G. Queen

The Society for the Legitimization of the Ubiquitous Gastropod crowned Mugzy Slugzy as Eugene's 44th S.L.U.G. Queen on Friday.

For her competition act, Slugzy played the ukulele and sang a song about loving yourself, with plenty of nods to slugs.

During her coronation speech, Slugzy said, "May love be the ooze that glues us together."

The first runner-up was SlugaMama Fecundia, who gave birth to two slime babies on stage. The second runner-up was the Slugaceous Slime Sisters, a two-slug act.

