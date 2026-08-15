Mugzy Slugzy crowned Eugene's 44th S.L.U.G. Queen
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Mugzy Slugzy in the 2026 S.L.U.G. Queen Competition and Coronation on Aug. 14, 2026.
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
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Mugzy Slugzy performing at the 2026 S.L.U.G. Queen Competition and Coronation on Aug. 14, 2026.
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
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Left: Mugzy Slugzy, Fybro & Mya Algaegastropodia, SugarShimmer FrankenSlug the Changeling, SlugaMama Fecundia, Marcel Slugcasso, Sugaceous Slime Sisters, Share Lumiere, as pictured during the S.L.U.G. Queen competition on Aug. 14, 2026.
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
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The audience for the 2026 S.L.U.G. Queen Competition and Coronation, Aug. 14, 2026.
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
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SlugaMama Fecundia giving birth to baby slugs at the 2026 S.L.U.G. Queen Competition and Coronation on Aug. 14, 2026.
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
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The Forgetfully Old Bananita Sluginsky pinning Hilaria Gastrognome as an "Old Queen" at the 2026 S.L.U.G. Queen Competition and Coronation on Aug. 14, 2026.
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
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Slugaceous Slime Sisters at the 2026 S.L.U.G. Queen Competition and Coronation on Aug. 14, 2026.
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
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Group photo with the 2026 S.L.U.G. Queen Mugzy Slugzy on Aug. 14, 2026.
Kendra Schertell / KLCC
The Society for the Legitimization of the Ubiquitous Gastropod crowned Mugzy Slugzy as Eugene's 44th S.L.U.G. Queen on Friday.
For her competition act, Slugzy played the ukulele and sang a song about loving yourself, with plenty of nods to slugs.
During her coronation speech, Slugzy said, "May love be the ooze that glues us together."
The first runner-up was SlugaMama Fecundia, who gave birth to two slime babies on stage. The second runner-up was the Slugaceous Slime Sisters, a two-slug act.