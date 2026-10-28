Where to find tricks and treats this Halloween weekend

It’s Halloween weekend! Here are some spooky and festive ways to celebrate across western and central Oregon. Don’t forget your costume!

Eugene/Springfield

Kiefer’s Halloween Family Fest

Bring the family for trunk-or-treating, candy, hot cocoa and cider, bounce houses, games, and more.

When: Saturday, Oct. 31: 4 to 8 p.m.

Where: Kiefer Kia, 345 Goodpasture Island Road, and Kiefer Mazda, 383 Goodpasture Island Road, Eugene

Price: Free

Shakespeare in the Dark

Follow witches around Wayne Morse Family Farm on an interactive Halloween journey through spooky scenes from Macbeth. Wear a costume and bring a flashlight. The PG event includes fake blood, sword fighting, howling, and screaming.

When: Saturday, Oct. 31: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Wayne Morse Family Farm, 395 Crest Dr., Eugene. Meet at the picnic shelter.

Price: Free

Haunted Hult Halloween Party

Celebrate Halloween with live music from Shelly James and Agents of Unity, a costume contest, and dancing. This 18-and-older event raises money to increase access to the arts.

When: Saturday, Oct. 31: 8 to 11 p.m.

Where: Hult Center for the Performing Arts, Eugene

Price: $35 in advance; $50 at the door

PixieOgre Album Release and Halloween Party

Eugene band PixieOgre celebrates its album release with live music and a Halloween costume contest. DuhDoh Wizard performs at 7 p.m., followed by PixieOgre at 8 p.m. Costume categories include Dolly Parton, Tim Curry, scariest costume, best robot, best fae, most Oregonian, and best undead. Prizes will be awarded. Ages 18 and older.

When: Saturday, Oct. 31: 7 to 10 p.m.

Where: The Hybrid, Eugene

Price: Free

Tent-Or-Treat at Lane County Farmers Market

Collect stamps at participating booths and redeem a completed stamp card for a bag of locally grown and handcrafted treats. Visitors can also shop in costume and enter the annual costume contest, with bonus points for farmers market-themed outfits. Visit the information booth to enter.

When: Saturday, Oct. 31: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Lane County Farmers Market, Eugene

Price: Not specified

Corvallis

Halloween on the Waterfront

Join the Downtown Corvallis Organization for a family-friendly Halloween celebration with interactive games, activities, and spooky fun before heading downtown for trick-or-treating.

When: Saturday, Oct. 31: 2 to 5 p.m.

Where: Corvallis waterfront

Price: Free

Día de los Muertos Community Celebration

Honor loved ones who have passed at this community celebration featuring a shared ofrenda, or altar, where visitors can place memorabilia. Performances include Danza Azteca, Baile Folklorico, a presentation on the history of ofrendas, and mariachi music performed by students from Corvallis High School.

When: Sunday, Nov. 1: 1 to 4 p.m.

Where: Corvallis Museum, Corvallis

Price: Free

Albany

Downtown Trick-or-Treat

Dress up for Halloween in downtown Albany, with costume judging, prizes, and trick-or-treating at participating businesses.

When: Saturday, Oct. 31: Costume judging from 10 to 11 a.m.; trick-or-treating from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Downtown Albany; costume judging at First Avenue and Ferry Street

Price: Not specified

Brian Bull / KLCC Spooky decorations greet visitors to Camp Putt in Eugene on Oct. 26, 2026.

Sisters

Trunk-or-Treat

Enjoy a Halloween celebration featuring holiday activities, eerie music, and a trunk-or-treat experience. Costumes are encouraged, and attendees are asked to bring a canned food donation to support the community.

When: Saturday, Oct. 31: 2 to 4 p.m.

Where: Village Green Park, 305 S. Fir St., Sisters

Price: Free; canned food donation

Downtown Sisters Halloween Candy Crawl

Kids can show off their costumes while visiting participating downtown businesses to collect Halloween candy. Chaperones are encouraged, and volunteers will help pedestrians at crosswalks.

When: Saturday, Oct. 31: 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Where: Downtown Sisters

Price: Free

Roseburg

2026 Neewollah Parade

Watch creatures and the dead parade in downtown Roseburg. Neewollah, Halloween spelled backward, is a local tradition dating back to 1933. Costumes are encouraged

When: Saturday, Oct. 31: Participants gather at 4:45 p.m.; parade begins at 5 p.m.

Where: Jackson Street at Douglas Avenue, downtown Roseburg

Price: Free

Florence

Scary Tales Haunted Maze

Enter a twisted fairy-tale nightmare in this year's haunted maze, featuring a forsaken shack, sinister stories, and monstrous creatures. Less-scary hours and guided sensory-friendly walkthroughs are available on Thursday and Friday.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 28, through Saturday, Oct. 31: 6 to 9 p.m. Sensory-friendly walkthroughs are Thursday and Friday from 4 to 4:30 p.m.; less-scary hours are Thursday and Friday from 5 to 6 p.m.

Where: Florence Events Center, Florence

Price: $12 per person; $44 for a group of four; $18 fast pass. Tickets sold at the door.

Lincoln City

Trick-or-Treating at the Library and City Hall

Enjoy an afternoon of trick-or-treating at the City Hall building. All ages are welcome.

When: Friday, Oct. 30: 3 to 5 p.m.

Where: Driftwood Public Library and Lincoln City Hall, Lincoln City

Price: Free

Spooky Spectacular

Join the Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City for a walk-through Halloween experience featuring candy, games, and spooky fun. All ages are welcome.

When: Saturday, Oct. 31: 4 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Lower parking garage at Lincoln City Outlets, Lincoln City

Price: Free

Newport

Día de Muertos

Celebrate the lives and memories of loved ones through art, music, dance, and Latin American traditions. This family-friendly community event welcomes everyone.

When: Sunday, Nov. 1: 1 to 4 p.m.

Where: Newport Performing Arts Center, Newport

Price: Free

Find more Halloween weekend events across western and central Oregon in The Shortcut, KLCC’s community events calendar.

North Bend

NoBe’s Howloween Dog Costume Contest

Dress up your dog for a Halloween costume contest with gift card prizes for first, second, and third place. A photo booth will be available, and spectators can cheer on the costumed pups. Sign-ups begin at noon, costume introductions start at 1:30 p.m., voting begins at 2 p.m., and prizes are announced at 2:30 p.m.

When: Saturday, Oct. 31: Noon to 2:30 p.m.

Where: NoBe Taphouse, North Bend

Price: Free