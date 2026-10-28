Where to find tricks and treats this Halloween weekend
It’s Halloween weekend! Here are some spooky and festive ways to celebrate across western and central Oregon. Don’t forget your costume!
Eugene/Springfield
Kiefer’s Halloween Family Fest
Bring the family for trunk-or-treating, candy, hot cocoa and cider, bounce houses, games, and more.
When: Saturday, Oct. 31: 4 to 8 p.m.
Where: Kiefer Kia, 345 Goodpasture Island Road, and Kiefer Mazda, 383 Goodpasture Island Road, Eugene
Price: Free
Shakespeare in the Dark
Follow witches around Wayne Morse Family Farm on an interactive Halloween journey through spooky scenes from Macbeth. Wear a costume and bring a flashlight. The PG event includes fake blood, sword fighting, howling, and screaming.
When: Saturday, Oct. 31: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Wayne Morse Family Farm, 395 Crest Dr., Eugene. Meet at the picnic shelter.
Price: Free
Haunted Hult Halloween Party
Celebrate Halloween with live music from Shelly James and Agents of Unity, a costume contest, and dancing. This 18-and-older event raises money to increase access to the arts.
When: Saturday, Oct. 31: 8 to 11 p.m.
Where: Hult Center for the Performing Arts, Eugene
Price: $35 in advance; $50 at the door
PixieOgre Album Release and Halloween Party
Eugene band PixieOgre celebrates its album release with live music and a Halloween costume contest. DuhDoh Wizard performs at 7 p.m., followed by PixieOgre at 8 p.m. Costume categories include Dolly Parton, Tim Curry, scariest costume, best robot, best fae, most Oregonian, and best undead. Prizes will be awarded. Ages 18 and older.
When: Saturday, Oct. 31: 7 to 10 p.m.
Where: The Hybrid, Eugene
Price: Free
Tent-Or-Treat at Lane County Farmers Market
Collect stamps at participating booths and redeem a completed stamp card for a bag of locally grown and handcrafted treats. Visitors can also shop in costume and enter the annual costume contest, with bonus points for farmers market-themed outfits. Visit the information booth to enter.
When: Saturday, Oct. 31: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Lane County Farmers Market, Eugene
Price: Not specified
Corvallis
Halloween on the Waterfront
Join the Downtown Corvallis Organization for a family-friendly Halloween celebration with interactive games, activities, and spooky fun before heading downtown for trick-or-treating.
When: Saturday, Oct. 31: 2 to 5 p.m.
Where: Corvallis waterfront
Price: Free
Día de los Muertos Community Celebration
Honor loved ones who have passed at this community celebration featuring a shared ofrenda, or altar, where visitors can place memorabilia. Performances include Danza Azteca, Baile Folklorico, a presentation on the history of ofrendas, and mariachi music performed by students from Corvallis High School.
When: Sunday, Nov. 1: 1 to 4 p.m.
Where: Corvallis Museum, Corvallis
Price: Free
Albany
Downtown Trick-or-Treat
Dress up for Halloween in downtown Albany, with costume judging, prizes, and trick-or-treating at participating businesses.
When: Saturday, Oct. 31: Costume judging from 10 to 11 a.m.; trick-or-treating from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Downtown Albany; costume judging at First Avenue and Ferry Street
Price: Not specified
Sisters
Trunk-or-Treat
Enjoy a Halloween celebration featuring holiday activities, eerie music, and a trunk-or-treat experience. Costumes are encouraged, and attendees are asked to bring a canned food donation to support the community.
When: Saturday, Oct. 31: 2 to 4 p.m.
Where: Village Green Park, 305 S. Fir St., Sisters
Price: Free; canned food donation
Downtown Sisters Halloween Candy Crawl
Kids can show off their costumes while visiting participating downtown businesses to collect Halloween candy. Chaperones are encouraged, and volunteers will help pedestrians at crosswalks.
When: Saturday, Oct. 31: 3:30 to 5 p.m.
Where: Downtown Sisters
Price: Free
Roseburg
2026 Neewollah Parade
Watch creatures and the dead parade in downtown Roseburg. Neewollah, Halloween spelled backward, is a local tradition dating back to 1933. Costumes are encouraged
When: Saturday, Oct. 31: Participants gather at 4:45 p.m.; parade begins at 5 p.m.
Where: Jackson Street at Douglas Avenue, downtown Roseburg
Price: Free
Florence
Scary Tales Haunted Maze
Enter a twisted fairy-tale nightmare in this year's haunted maze, featuring a forsaken shack, sinister stories, and monstrous creatures. Less-scary hours and guided sensory-friendly walkthroughs are available on Thursday and Friday.
When: Wednesday, Oct. 28, through Saturday, Oct. 31: 6 to 9 p.m. Sensory-friendly walkthroughs are Thursday and Friday from 4 to 4:30 p.m.; less-scary hours are Thursday and Friday from 5 to 6 p.m.
Where: Florence Events Center, Florence
Price: $12 per person; $44 for a group of four; $18 fast pass. Tickets sold at the door.
Lincoln City
Trick-or-Treating at the Library and City Hall
Enjoy an afternoon of trick-or-treating at the City Hall building. All ages are welcome.
When: Friday, Oct. 30: 3 to 5 p.m.
Where: Driftwood Public Library and Lincoln City Hall, Lincoln City
Price: Free
Spooky Spectacular
Join the Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City for a walk-through Halloween experience featuring candy, games, and spooky fun. All ages are welcome.
When: Saturday, Oct. 31: 4 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Lower parking garage at Lincoln City Outlets, Lincoln City
Price: Free
Newport
Día de Muertos
Celebrate the lives and memories of loved ones through art, music, dance, and Latin American traditions. This family-friendly community event welcomes everyone.
When: Sunday, Nov. 1: 1 to 4 p.m.
Where: Newport Performing Arts Center, Newport
Price: Free
Find more Halloween weekend events across western and central Oregon in The Shortcut, KLCC’s community events calendar.
North Bend
NoBe’s Howloween Dog Costume Contest
Dress up your dog for a Halloween costume contest with gift card prizes for first, second, and third place. A photo booth will be available, and spectators can cheer on the costumed pups. Sign-ups begin at noon, costume introductions start at 1:30 p.m., voting begins at 2 p.m., and prizes are announced at 2:30 p.m.
When: Saturday, Oct. 31: Noon to 2:30 p.m.
Where: NoBe Taphouse, North Bend
Price: Free