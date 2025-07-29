Tsunami Advisory issued for west coast, including Oregon

The West Coast is under a Tsunami Advisory following an 8.7 magnitude earthquake that struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Tuesday afternoon.

A "Tsunami Advisory" means that "a tsunami with potential for strong currents or waves dangerous to those in or very near the water is expected or occurring. There may be flooding of beach and harbor areas."

People in an advisory area are cautioned to stay away from beaches and waterways. However, an immediate evacuation is not generally required as part of an advisory. Officials caution that conditions could change as more information is received.

According to the National Weather Service, the anticipated arrival times and forecast height of the tsunami wave for Oregon locations are:

Port Orford: 11:35 p.m.

Height: 1.1- 1.8 ft

Charleston: 11:45 p.m.

Height: less than 1ft

Brookings: 11:50 p.m.

Height: 0.8 - 1.5 ft

Seaside: 11:55 p.m.

Height: none issued in the forecast

Newport: 11:55 p.m.

Height: none issued in the forecast

Officials on the Oregon coast are urging people to stay alert and watch for updates.

People can look for updates at tsunami.gov.

