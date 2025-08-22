LTD is closing three EmX stations for construction through mid-September

Three EmX stops–Walnut, Agate and Dads' Gates–are closed for construction through Sept. 11 or project completion.

The stops provide access to the University of Oregon, and the closures may impact university commuters.

Lane Transit District spokesperson Anni Katz said all inbound and outbound stops, with the exception of the eastbound Dads Gates station, will be closed for concrete replacement.

“The concrete corridors on the original EmX line are almost 20 years old,” she said. “So, it’s time to dig them up and replace them with new concrete so that we can continue to have buses travelling safely.”

Alternate stops will be available near each station, with white sandwich boards visibly marking the temporary station. The closures are not expected to affect bus timing.

But Katz said it’s important for passengers to give themselves extra time to find the alternate stops.

“What people really need to keep in mind is, maybe give yourself a couple extra minutes if you’re worried about finding that alternate stop,” she said. “Service is so frequent that if you do take a little longer to find that stop, there’s going to be a bus coming right away.”

Katz said the timing of the construction was considered ideal for avoiding the student rush.

“What’s really great about this project is that it’s well before the students have returned to classes at the University of Oregon,” she said. “These are some of our highest traffic EmX stations, so it’ll be good to have that work done before the students come back.”

More information on stop closures and detours can be found at https://www.ltd.org/service-alerts/?type=2 .