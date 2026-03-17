Wildfire prompts 'Go Now' evacuations in La Pine area

Deschutes County Emergency Management Level 3 evacuations (in red) and Level 1 evacuations (in green).

Last update: 3:25 p.m.

A wildfire has prompted a Level 3 — “Go Now” — evacuation in parts of La Pine.

The evacuation notice applies to Timber Lane Loop, Riverview Drive, Bridge Drive, and homes along the Little Deschutes River.

According to the La Pine Rural Fire Protection District, the fire is approximately 10 acres and is threatening structures.

An additional Level 1 — "Be Ready" — evacuation has been issued for the neighborhood north of Burgess, east of Huntington Road, and west of Hwy 97. This includes Cagle Road, Railroad Street, Skidgel Road, Antler Lane, Doe Lane, Pine Drive, Pine Place, Ash Drive, Oak Drive, Elm Drive, Santa Barbara Drive, and Murry Drive.

According to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, the La Pine Activity Center has been established as a temporary evacuation point for people needing to evacuate. It's located at 16450 Victory Way in La Pine.