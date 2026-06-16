Cultus Fire causes Level 3 evacuations east of Bend

A wildfire is causing Level 3 - GO NOW - evacuations east of Bend.

The evacuation includes areas along Juniper Road, Deschutes Road and Fremont Road north of Alfafa Market Road.

An evacuation shelter has been set up at the Alfafa Community Grange, located at 26155 Willard Rd.

According to the Oregon Department of Emergency Management, approximately 758 people live in the Level 3 evacuation zone.

Additional Level 2 — BE SET — evacuations have been issued for homes south of Alfalfa Market near Dodds Road and Walker Road, and the Mayfield Pond area. Approximately 139 people live in the Level 2 evacuation zone.

According to the WatchDuty app, the vegetation fire was first reported around 3:30 p.m. and is called the Cultus Fire.

