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Blaze spurs evacuations in Redmond

KLCC
Published July 17, 2026 at 5:46 PM PDT

UPDATE: According to the WatchDuty app, "forward progress of the fire has been stopped." As of 6:20 p.m., evacuations remain in place.

Original story:

A new wildfire has prompted evacuations in Redmond.

Residents along Canyon Drive on the east side of the canyon are being told to leave immediately in a section from Kingwood Avenue south to Fir Avenue.

Residents on Northwest 8th Street from Kingwood to Fir are being told to be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

According to the WatchDuty app, the fire is threatening multiple structures along the rim of the canyon.
Tags
News Briefs 2026 Oregon wildfiresRedmond