Blaze spurs evacuations in Redmond

UPDATE: According to the WatchDuty app, "forward progress of the fire has been stopped." As of 6:20 p.m., evacuations remain in place.

Original story:

A new wildfire has prompted evacuations in Redmond.

Residents along Canyon Drive on the east side of the canyon are being told to leave immediately in a section from Kingwood Avenue south to Fir Avenue.

Residents on Northwest 8th Street from Kingwood to Fir are being told to be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

According to the WatchDuty app, the fire is threatening multiple structures along the rim of the canyon.

