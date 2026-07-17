Blaze spurs evacuations in Redmond
UPDATE: According to the WatchDuty app, "forward progress of the fire has been stopped." As of 6:20 p.m., evacuations remain in place.
Original story:
A new wildfire has prompted evacuations in Redmond.
Residents along Canyon Drive on the east side of the canyon are being told to leave immediately in a section from Kingwood Avenue south to Fir Avenue.
Residents on Northwest 8th Street from Kingwood to Fir are being told to be ready to leave at a moment's notice.
According to the WatchDuty app, the fire is threatening multiple structures along the rim of the canyon.