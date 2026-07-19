Fire prompts evacuations just west of Redmond

A new wildfire Sunday afternoon has prompted officials to ask hundreds of people to leave their homes immediately in a neighborhood just west of Redmond.

The Oak Fire was first reported around 2:30 p.m.

"The fire is moving quickly and burning adjacent to a residential area," the Deschutes County Sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

As of 3:45 p.m., the following evacuations are in effect:

Level 3 – Go Now (Mandatory Evacuation)

Residents in the following area must evacuate immediately: North of HWY 126 to Kachina and the west end of Kingwood to 91st east.

Level 2 – Be Set (Be Ready to Evacuate Immediately)

West of 101st Street and south of HWY 126 to Eagle Crest Blvd.

A temporary evacuation shelter has been established at Highland Baptist Church, 3100 SW Highland Ave. in Redmond.

The affected neighborhood is about five miles west of Redmond. Approximately 263 people live in the "Go Now" evacuation zone, according to the Oregon Department of Emergency Management.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

