Evacuations issued along Newport bayfront due to fire at Pacific Seafood

A fire at Pacific Seafoods in Newport's Historic Bayfront neighborhood has caused authorities to issue Level 3 "Go Now" evacuations.

The alert was issued by the Lincoln County Sheriff's office shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday.

The agency posted on Everbridge that the evacuation notice affected people within a half-mile radius of the facility, located at 213 SW Blvd.

However, a news release issued by the agency said the evacuation notice applied to a one-mile radius around Pacific Seafoods. It was not immediately clear which distance was correct.

Newport's bayfront is a neighborhood popular with tourists, and features several prominent restaurants and attractions, including the sea lion docks. It's also a working bayfront and is home to the city's fishing fleet.

Videos posted to social media showed smoke billowing up from the seafood processing facility and blowing inland, in the direction of residential neighborhoods.

This is a developing story and will be updated