15th Annual Spring Garden Tour 2026
15th Annual Spring Garden Tour 2026
On Saturday, June 13th visit 6 gardens in the Green District near Roseburg. There's musicians and artists in the gardens with wares for sale. This is a public in-person event that only happens once a year. Tickets are on sale now.
Tickets are on sale at 3 locations. My Coffee in Roseburg, While Away Books in Roseburg, and Central Seed & Feed in Sutherlin. $15 per person, children 12 & under are free.
Roseburg Area
$15.00
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
League of Women Voters of Umpqua Valley
541-672-
info@lwvuv.org
Artist Group Info
rwisdom@jeffnet.org
Roseburg Area
1260 Arcadia DriveROSEBURG, Oregon 97471
5417848672
info@lwvuv.org