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15th Annual Spring Garden Tour 2026

15th Annual Spring Garden Tour 2026

On Saturday, June 13th visit 6 gardens in the Green District near Roseburg. There's musicians and artists in the gardens with wares for sale. This is a public in-person event that only happens once a year. Tickets are on sale now.

Tickets are on sale at 3 locations. My Coffee in Roseburg, While Away Books in Roseburg, and Central Seed & Feed in Sutherlin. $15 per person, children 12 & under are free.

Roseburg Area
$15.00
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

League of Women Voters of Umpqua Valley
541-672-
info@lwvuv.org

Artist Group Info

rwisdom@jeffnet.org
Roseburg Area
1260 Arcadia Drive
ROSEBURG, Oregon 97471
5417848672
info@lwvuv.org
https://lwvuv.org/spring-garden-tour-2026/