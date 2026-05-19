15th Annual Spring Garden Tour 2026

On Saturday, June 13th visit 6 gardens in the Green District near Roseburg. There's musicians and artists in the gardens with wares for sale. This is a public in-person event that only happens once a year. Tickets are on sale now.

Tickets are on sale at 3 locations. My Coffee in Roseburg, While Away Books in Roseburg, and Central Seed & Feed in Sutherlin. $15 per person, children 12 & under are free.