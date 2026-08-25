The 2026 Murdock International Piano Competition is the first ever international piano competition in the state of Oregon. The event kicks off with a special concert by 4 internationally recognized pianists--Angela Cheng, Alvin Chow, Bernadine Blaha, and Steven Spooner-who will serve as judges for the competition. Then 8-semifinalists, selected from almost 200 applicants worldwide, will perform over two days and compete for first, second, and third prize. The final will be simulcast across the globe via player pianos.