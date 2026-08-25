2026 Murdock International Piano Competition
2026 Murdock International Piano Competition
The 2026 Murdock International Piano Competition is the first ever international piano competition in the state of Oregon. The event kicks off with a special concert by 4 internationally recognized pianists--Angela Cheng, Alvin Chow, Bernadine Blaha, and Steven Spooner-who will serve as judges for the competition. Then 8-semifinalists, selected from almost 200 applicants worldwide, will perform over two days and compete for first, second, and third prize. The final will be simulcast across the globe via player pianos.
Beall Hall, University of Oregon
$15 for October 8 concert or $25 for all events
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Oct 10, 2026.
Event Supported By
Oregon Piano Institute
541-346-3781
info@oregonpianoinstitute.org
Beall Hall, University of Oregon
961 East 18th AvenueEugene, Oregon 97403
somdnews@uoregon.edu