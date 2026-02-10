2026 "Quilts by the Sea" Quilt Show
2026 "Quilts by the Sea" Quilt Show
"Quilts by the Sea" offers an exhibit of hundreds of quilts, including those of this year's Featured Quilter, Linda MacKown of Newport. Visit vendors; stop by our fabulous Member Boutique; take a chance on the 2026 Raffle Quilt Drawing; participate in the Small Quilt Silent Auction; watch a presentation to Lincoln County veterans and see the Veterans Project Display; and try your hand at quilting at the Creative Corner!
Newport Recreation Center
$8 General Admission
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Aug 01, 2026.
Event Supported By
Oregon Coastal Quilters Guild
541-272-1129
ncnash12@gmail.com
Newport Recreation Center
225 SE Avery St.Newport, Oregon 97366
541.265.7783