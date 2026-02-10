2026 "Quilts by the Sea" Quilt Show

"Quilts by the Sea" offers an exhibit of hundreds of quilts, including those of this year's Featured Quilter, Linda MacKown of Newport. Visit vendors; stop by our fabulous Member Boutique; take a chance on the 2026 Raffle Quilt Drawing; participate in the Small Quilt Silent Auction; watch a presentation to Lincoln County veterans and see the Veterans Project Display; and try your hand at quilting at the Creative Corner!