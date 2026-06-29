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2026 SLUG Queen Competition & Coronation

2026 SLUG Queen Competition & Coronation

For more than 40 years, the SLUG Queens have been the unofficial ambassadors for the City of Eugene, bringing sparkle and shine to community events. The 2026 SLUG Queen Competition & Coronation slimes its way to the Saturday Market Stage on Friday, August 14th, with contestants vying to become this year's "raining" Queen. A little song, a little dance, just a smidgen of slime, and a lot of laughs on stage as old Queens and celebrity judges choose their favorites.
The event is outdoors and we recommend bringing your own chair, water (or other beverage), and enthusiasm for the quirk and glamour that is sure to delight.

Saturday Market stage
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Society for the Legitimization of the Ubiquitous Gastropod
5415171788
lajfun@accidentalcomic.com
https://www.facebook.com/theSLUGqueen
Saturday Market stage
8th and Oak
Eugene , Oregon 97401