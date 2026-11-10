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2027 Eugene Polar Plunge + 5K

2027 Eugene Polar Plunge + 5K

Polar Plunge is your chance to step out of your comfort zone by jumping into an unforgettable experience that directly impacts the lives of Special Olympics Oregon (SOOR) athletes.

When you participate in the Plunge and/or 5K Event, you directly support upwards of 5,000+ SOOR athletes across the state and in your community.

Maurie Jacobs Park
$60-100
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 6 Feb 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Special Olympics Oregon
503.248.0600
polarplunge@soor.org
https://soor.org/
Maurie Jacobs Park
End of Fir Ln, off River Rd
Eugene, Oregon 97402
541-682-4906
https://www.eugene-or.gov/3245/Petersen-Barn-Community-Center