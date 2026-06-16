Celebrate the Year of the Horse at the 41st Annual Oregon Asian Celebration on Saturday, July 18, at Alton Baker Park in Eugene.

Bring your family and friends for a free, family-friendly day featuring traditional and contemporary Asian dance and music, taiko drumming, martial arts demonstrations, youth activities, and a karaoke contest. Enjoy a variety of Asian street foods and explore a vibrant marketplace with more than 75 vendors offering arts, crafts, products, services, and community resources.

Produced by the Asian American Council of Oregon, the Oregon Asian Celebration is one of Lane County’s longest-running cultural events, bringing people together to experience and celebrate the rich diversity of Asian and Asian American cultures.

The event is made possible through the support of Peak Credit Union, Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace, the City of Eugene, Lane County, KVAL-TV, and KLCC-FM.

For event details, schedules, and updates, visit AsianCelebration.org.