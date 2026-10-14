© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

42nd Annual Lane County Home Improvement Show

42nd Annual Lane County Home Improvement Show

Showcasing Great Home & Garden Transformations! National Entertainment! Explore over 200 home and garden exhibits under one roof! Discover an acre of exhibits staffed by trusted home and garden contractors, retailers, and suppliers. Shop for the latest in spas, gadgets, building materials, home décor and holiday goodies! Learn how to launch home and garden projects at hourly seminars by regional and national celebrities including Laura Dowling ~ acclaimed floral designer, author and former Chief Floral Designer at the White House, where she created flowers and décor for state dinners, official ceremonies, diplomatic events and White House Christmas celebrations from 2009 to 2015 AND Master Pumpkin Carver Scott Cully will be on site with carving tips and tricks!! Register to win $4,500 KEZI-9 Prizes!

Lane County Events Center and Fairgrounds
FREE Admission with 3 cans of food to benefit FOOD For Lane County, or $5 at the Door.
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Berg Productions/Lane County Home Improvement Show
541-484-9247
info@eugenehomeshow.com
https://eugenehomeshow.com/
Lane County Events Center and Fairgrounds
796 West 13th Avenue
Eugene, Oregon 97402
541.682.4292
https://www.laneeventscenter.org/