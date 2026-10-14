42nd Annual Lane County Home Improvement Show

Showcasing Great Home & Garden Transformations! National Entertainment! Explore over 200 home and garden exhibits under one roof! Discover an acre of exhibits staffed by trusted home and garden contractors, retailers, and suppliers. Shop for the latest in spas, gadgets, building materials, home décor and holiday goodies! Learn how to launch home and garden projects at hourly seminars by regional and national celebrities including Laura Dowling ~ acclaimed floral designer, author and former Chief Floral Designer at the White House, where she created flowers and décor for state dinners, official ceremonies, diplomatic events and White House Christmas celebrations from 2009 to 2015 AND Master Pumpkin Carver Scott Cully will be on site with carving tips and tricks!! Register to win $4,500 KEZI-9 Prizes!