It is fair time in the Walterville community once again. This year the Walterville Grange will be sponsoring the 74th annual Walterville Community Fair on September 12.

This is not a Grange fair; this is a community fair! We are hoping to get more community members involved in helping with the fair this year. The annual Walterville Waddle 5K run/walk will start at 9 AM. Registration is available online at Eclectic Edge Racing with the option to buy a T-shirt (last day to order T-shirts will be August 26). You can also register the day of the race starting at 8 AM (no T-shirts will be available on the day of the race). For more information on the race, contact Jeff at 541-915-2163.

Fair entries will be accepted from 7:30 to 9:30 AM and judging will start at 9:30. Categories for entries include canning, baking, flowers, fruits, vegetables, antiques, arts and crafts, photography, and textiles (sewing, knitting, crocheting, etc.). If you want to enter something, we will find a place for it. If you would like to help take care of the entries, please call Pat at 541-953-1128. Entries can be picked up at 4 PM.

The flag raising will be at 10 AM in front of the Grange hall. There will be a parade once again that will start at 11 AM. The parade theme this year is "Small Town, Big Heart." We encourage you to join the parade this year; walk or ride something and bring your smile. For questions about the parade, please contact Dani at 541-520-1827. If you can help at the parade, give Dani a call.

Our famous barbecue chicken dinner will start serving at 11:30. You will get one-half chicken, salad, baked beans, corn on the cob, and a brownie for dessert; all of this yummy stuff for just $12. We will also have hotdogs with chips for $3.

During the fair, there will be a merry-go-round and also a hunt for coins in the straw for the kids. Pop and ice cream will be available all day. There will be a big variety of vendors inside and outside throughout the event. If you are a vendor and would like a space, please contact Jeff at 541-915-2163 to reserve a space. The raffle will start at 2 PM with tickets sold up until the drawing, and a silent auction will be available to bid on throughout the day.

The fair will be held at the Walterville Grange Community Hall, located at 39259 Camp Creek Road in Walterville. There is no admission cost. For more information, call 541-521-4760 and leave a message (calls will be returned). See you at the fair!