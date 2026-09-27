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A Love of Plants: Thirty Years of Designing Horticulturally Rich Gardens

A Love of Plants: Thirty Years of Designing Horticulturally Rich Gardens

Please join the Willamette Valley Hardy Plant Group on Tuesday, 13 October 2026 at 7:00 pm in the Unitarian Universalist Church, 1685 W 13th Ave, Eugene OR where we will welcome Richard Hartlage, landscape designer. He will be presenting his program “A Love of Plants: Thirty Years of Designing Horticulturally Rich Gardens."

Richard is Trained in Horticulture and Landscape architecture. At the core of the work at Land Morphology is his love of plants and gardening. The firm practices in a variety of styles and planting plans can be simple or highly complex. Richard will discuss mentors and where he looks for inspiration. What his process is for developing his plant rich projects are. How he chooses and sources plants for their work. With his broad appreciation of a wide range of plants and long experience he will share practical wisdom and a few pit falls. The new mile-and-half long Seattle Waterfront Park and Yew Dell Botanical Garden will be heavily featured; along with his own garden which was recently featured in the New York Times.

More information: thehardyplantgroup.org

Unitarian Universalist Church in Eugene
Free for members, $5.00 for nonmembers
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

The Willamette Valley Hardy Plant Group
info@thehardyplantgroup.org
https://www.thehardyplantgroup.org/
Unitarian Universalist Church in Eugene
1685 West 13th
Eugene, Oregon 97402
541-686-2775
office@uueugene.org
https://uueugene.org/