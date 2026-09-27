Please join the Willamette Valley Hardy Plant Group on Tuesday, 13 October 2026 at 7:00 pm in the Unitarian Universalist Church, 1685 W 13th Ave, Eugene OR where we will welcome Richard Hartlage, landscape designer. He will be presenting his program “A Love of Plants: Thirty Years of Designing Horticulturally Rich Gardens."

Richard is Trained in Horticulture and Landscape architecture. At the core of the work at Land Morphology is his love of plants and gardening. The firm practices in a variety of styles and planting plans can be simple or highly complex. Richard will discuss mentors and where he looks for inspiration. What his process is for developing his plant rich projects are. How he chooses and sources plants for their work. With his broad appreciation of a wide range of plants and long experience he will share practical wisdom and a few pit falls. The new mile-and-half long Seattle Waterfront Park and Yew Dell Botanical Garden will be heavily featured; along with his own garden which was recently featured in the New York Times.

More information: thehardyplantgroup.org