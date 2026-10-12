A Night in Solidarity with Farm Worker Rights

An evening of music and dance supporting farm worker rights featuring internationally-renowned Tejana/Latina singer-songwriter Tish Hinojosa. This is a benefit concert for PCUN, Oregon's farm workers union. Other performers include Springfield High School's award-winning Mariachi del Sol and Ballet Folklorico Colibri. The event will highlight the contributions of farm workers and the ongoing "Farm Labor in the Valley" exhibit at the Springfield History Museum.

The schedule is:

5:00 Reception with PCUN President Reyna Lopez

6:00 Ballet Folklórico Colibrí

6:30 Springfield High School's Mariachi del Sol

7:00 Tish Hinojosa and Marvin Dykhuis, performing two sets with a brief intermission