"A Night in Solidarity with Farm Worker Rights"
"A Night in Solidarity with Farm Worker Rights"
“A Night in Solidarity with Farm Worker Rights,” featuring internationally known singer-songwriter Tish Hinojosa from Austin, Texas, will be held Thurs., Oct. 29 at Wildish Theater.
The event will highlight the contributions of farm workers and the ongoing “Farm Labor in the Valley” exhibit at Springfield History Museum. The event is free, with sliding-scale donations at the door
to benefit Oregon’s farm worker union, PCUN.
Richard E. Wildish Community Theater
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
wildishmanager@wildishtheater.com
Richard E. Wildish Community Theater
630 Main StSpringfield , Oregon 97477
541-868-0689