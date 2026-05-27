© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Race for the Rest of Us 0.5k

A Race for the Rest of Us 0.5k

Grab your friends, family, or coworkers and walk, run, or roll your way through the most fun (and shortest) race of the summer!

The 6th annual “A Race for the Rest of Us” — a 0.5k fun run (yes, 0.5k!) is a lighthearted event that raises funds for the Senior Meals Program at LCOG Senior & Disability Services.

The “race” covers a whopping 0.5 kilometers—that’s about one-third of a mile, or roughly 546 yards. For perspective: it's about twice the distance a good golfer might drive a ball off the tee. No training required—just enthusiasm and a sense of humor!

Every registered participant receives:

-A commemorative T-shirt
-A coveted finisher’s medal
-A race sticker to show off and your support for seniors

PublicHouse
$20-$30
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 2 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

LCOG Senior & Disability Services
541-682-4038
https://www.lcog-or.gov/sdslane
PublicHouse
418 A St.
Springfield, Oregon 97477
541-246-8511
https://www.publichousehub.com/