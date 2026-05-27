A Race for the Rest of Us 0.5k

Grab your friends, family, or coworkers and walk, run, or roll your way through the most fun (and shortest) race of the summer!

The 6th annual “A Race for the Rest of Us” — a 0.5k fun run (yes, 0.5k!) is a lighthearted event that raises funds for the Senior Meals Program at LCOG Senior & Disability Services.

The “race” covers a whopping 0.5 kilometers—that’s about one-third of a mile, or roughly 546 yards. For perspective: it's about twice the distance a good golfer might drive a ball off the tee. No training required—just enthusiasm and a sense of humor!

Every registered participant receives:

-A commemorative T-shirt

-A coveted finisher’s medal

-A race sticker to show off and your support for seniors