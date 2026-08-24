Acclaimed Irish Singer Songwriter to perform at Arthouse Eugene on Tuesday 22nd September.

Ireland-based singer-songwriter, Gráinne Hunt, will be performing at Arthouse Eugene on Tuesday 22nd September.

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Gráinne Hunt is thrilled to announce her upcoming US tour, a journey through vibrant venues in Washington, Oregon, California, Utah and New Mexico! In addition to the West Coast tour dates, Gráinne has been invited to showcase at FARM Folk Alliance and there will be a show in St Paul, MN too. The tour kicks off on the 10th September and features intimate performances at renowned venues, community spaces and listening audience-favourite rooms.

Performing as a duo with San Diego’s Jules Stewart on drums and vocals, the pair create a sound that’s been compared to The Indigo Girls and Brandi Carlile - rich harmonies, heartfelt stories, and magnetic onstage chemistry. Together, they’ve been described as “the bi-continental queer folk duo you didn’t know you needed in your life.”

Gráinne’s tour is gratefully supported by Culture Ireland and the Irish Department of Culture, Communications and Sports.

Tour Dates:

10th Sept - The Royal Room, Seattle, WA

12th Sept - Firehouse Arts Centre, Bellingham, WA

13th Sept - Auntmama's Stage 3, Kingston, WA

17th Sept - Cannon Beach, OR

19th Sept - Portland Folk Music Society, Portland, OR

22nd Sept - Art House, Eugene, OR

24th Sept – White Rabbit, Ashland, OR

26th Sept - Playhouse, Arcata, CA

30th Sept - The Ugly Mug, Soquel, CA

2nd Oct - Melon Ball Recital Hall, Davis CA

6th Oct - Satori Sounds Garden, Salt Lake City, UT

11th Oct - Mandology, Albuquerque, NM

12th Oct - The Gig Performance Space, Santa Fe, NM

14th Oct - Bernardo Winery, San Diego, CA

17th Oct - House Concert - San Diego , CA

22nd - 25th Oct - FARM Folk Alliance, Minneapolis, MN

25th Oct - Urban Growler, St Paul, MN

Magnets - PNC Live - https://youtu.be/azuGYohPbEk?si=4UNDQQAds3F5BbAy&t=139

Between the Pines - Quad Cities Live - https://youtu.be/xnBgZh1q5_0?si=dwglEGbo_-YInS1Z

