© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Acclaimed Musician Rachael Sage To Play at The Axe & Fiddle in Cottage Grove

Acclaimed Musician Rachael Sage To Play at The Axe & Fiddle in Cottage Grove

NYC-based acclaimed alt-folk-pop singer-songwriter Rachael Sage will perform at the Axe and Fiddle in Cottage Grove, OR on Friday, September 4th, where she will play songs from her forthcoming album, Under My Canopy. Rachael will be accompanied by Kelly Halloran (Goo Goo Dolls) on violin, a member of Sage's longtime band, The Sequins. The show begins at 8:00 pm and is free.
Rachael Sage & The Sequins' new album, Under My Canopy, reinvents the diverse collection of songs that feel like a refuge, woven from resilience, longing, and the irrepressible determination to find light in the darkest places from her previously lauded studio album, Canopy. Featuring fresh acoustic instrumentation and imaginative new arrangements, Sage and her band continue their ongoing journey of storytelling and emotional connection. Confidently spanning the genres of Americana, pop and neo-folk, the record offers listeners a beautifully crafted, deeply heartfelt assortment of songs that find common ground in themes of living a purposeful and joyful life rooted in inclusiveness, equality and non-violence. Reflective, mournful yet optimistic, Under My Canopy is one of her most soulful and thought-provoking works yet.

Axe and Fiddle
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

The Axe and Fiddle
5419425942
booking@axeandfiddle.com
https://axeandfiddle.com/

Artist Group Info

Rachael Sage
jillr@mpressrecords.com
https://rachaelsage.com/
Axe and Fiddle
657 E Main St
Cottage Grove, Oregon 97424