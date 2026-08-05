Acclaimed Musician Rachael Sage To Play at The Axe & Fiddle in Cottage Grove

NYC-based acclaimed alt-folk-pop singer-songwriter Rachael Sage will perform at the Axe and Fiddle in Cottage Grove, OR on Friday, September 4th, where she will play songs from her forthcoming album, Under My Canopy. Rachael will be accompanied by Kelly Halloran (Goo Goo Dolls) on violin, a member of Sage's longtime band, The Sequins. The show begins at 8:00 pm and is free.

Rachael Sage & The Sequins' new album, Under My Canopy, reinvents the diverse collection of songs that feel like a refuge, woven from resilience, longing, and the irrepressible determination to find light in the darkest places from her previously lauded studio album, Canopy. Featuring fresh acoustic instrumentation and imaginative new arrangements, Sage and her band continue their ongoing journey of storytelling and emotional connection. Confidently spanning the genres of Americana, pop and neo-folk, the record offers listeners a beautifully crafted, deeply heartfelt assortment of songs that find common ground in themes of living a purposeful and joyful life rooted in inclusiveness, equality and non-violence. Reflective, mournful yet optimistic, Under My Canopy is one of her most soulful and thought-provoking works yet.