Águas de Março: Bossa Nova & Jazz

Chuck Redd and company are joined by Siri Vik and Michael Stone in exploration of the emergence of Bossa Nova (literally "New Wave") in late 1950s and early '60s Rio de Janiero: a fusion of traditional Brazilian samba and the Cool Jazz harmonies at that time popular in the United States, characterized by complex, syncopated rhythms and relaxed, intimate vocals. In the hands of Antônio Carlos Jobim, João Gilberto, Vinícius de Moraes and others, Bossa Nova in turn influenced jazz and American popular music generally. Chuck and company also take a nod, through the work of Ernesto Nazareth and Pixinguinha, to choro, the instrumental and fast-paced genre with roots in European dance and Afro-Brazilian syncopation which blossomed in Rio de Janiero in the 1870 and flourished, entertwined with and influenced samba.

Look for classics like "Waters of March" (Águas de Março), "The Girl From Impanema" (Garota de Ipanema) and more.