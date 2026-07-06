Alexa Ro, Liney Blu, & Saw Tooth Wave at Art House

A triple bill of Oregon-based songwriters will be playing at Art House 7/16!

Cristobal Cordero has been making music longer than he probably should admit — starting with a four-track recorder at 12, playing CBGB's before he could legally drink, and somewhere along the way turning a Pacific NW bedroom into a fully functioning indie-rock lab. Recording under the name Saw Tooth Wave, he makes the kind of music that sounds like The Strokes left a Beatles record on too long in a Mac Demarco’s car. Pop hooks with dirt under their fingernails. Nostalgic but not precious. Melodic but not soft. These days Cris handles pretty much everything himself - writing, recording, mixing, releasing - on his own terms and his own timeline.

Liney Blu is a queer singer-songwriter whose music explores gender expression, identity, and self-discovery through honest lyricism and intimate performances. In 2025, she released her debut LP, Scout, featuring the singles “The Explanation,” “If I Were a Cowboy,” and “Better Man.” Her work blends vulnerability with quiet confidence, creating songs that feel both deeply personal and universally resonant.

Alexa Ro sprouted up in the Pacific Northwest singing and traveled her songs around the country. Dreamy, uplifting, and from the heart, with a voice once described as "crushed velvet with power", she weaves folk pop tunes accompanied by electric ukulele. Alexa Ro is a vocalist and writer in collaborative projects across genres. Her songs are greatly inspired by nature, the healing journey, and blooming forth.