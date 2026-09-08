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An Evening with Bill Nye

An Evening with Bill Nye

Bill Nye is an American science educator, engineer, television presenter, comedian, inventor, and New York Times bestselling author. As the co-creator and host of the Emmy Award-winning 90’s television series Bill Nye the Science Guy , Nye helped introduce science and engineering in an entertaining and accessible manner to generations of viewers, fostering an understanding and appreciation for the science that makes our world work. Nye speaks on a variety of topics during his presentation, many of which are mirrored in his books – including space & planetary science, climate change, environmental issues, current events in science, and his extensive background in television and education. Today, he is a respected champion of scientific literacy through his work challenging opponents of evidence based education and policy on climate change, evolution, and critical thinking.

The Hult Center
$49 - $146
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hult Presents
The Hult Center
One Eugene Center (7th and Willamette)
Eugene, Oregon 97401
5416825000
info@balletfantastique.org
https://hultcenter.org/