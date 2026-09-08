An Evening with Bill Nye

Bill Nye is an American science educator, engineer, television presenter, comedian, inventor, and New York Times bestselling author. As the co-creator and host of the Emmy Award-winning 90’s television series Bill Nye the Science Guy , Nye helped introduce science and engineering in an entertaining and accessible manner to generations of viewers, fostering an understanding and appreciation for the science that makes our world work. Nye speaks on a variety of topics during his presentation, many of which are mirrored in his books – including space & planetary science, climate change, environmental issues, current events in science, and his extensive background in television and education. Today, he is a respected champion of scientific literacy through his work challenging opponents of evidence based education and policy on climate change, evolution, and critical thinking.