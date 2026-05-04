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Apocalypse Survival Race

Apocalypse Survival Race

This outdoor event, The Apocalypse Survival Race, will feature food trucks, raffle prizes, a silent auction, and a great opportunity for team-building and collective learning! Over a two-hour period on the day of the event, teams of 3–5 will learn survival skills, practice those skills, and then compete against other teams. As a team, you will have the opportunity to face fun challenges, bond as a group outdoors in a beautiful wooded location at Oak Hill School!

Are you interested in investing time growing and learning with your company, organization, or family? We’d love to have you! All ages, experience levels, and identities are welcome.

Oak Hill School
$20-30
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Whole Earth Nature School
(541) 937-5437
contactus@wholeearth.org
wholeearth.org
Oak Hill School
86397 Eldon Schafer Dr
Eugene, Oregon 97405
541-744-0954
office@oakhillschool.net
http://www.oakhillschool.net