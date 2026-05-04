This outdoor event, The Apocalypse Survival Race, will feature food trucks, raffle prizes, a silent auction, and a great opportunity for team-building and collective learning! Over a two-hour period on the day of the event, teams of 3–5 will learn survival skills, practice those skills, and then compete against other teams. As a team, you will have the opportunity to face fun challenges, bond as a group outdoors in a beautiful wooded location at Oak Hill School!

Are you interested in investing time growing and learning with your company, organization, or family? We’d love to have you! All ages, experience levels, and identities are welcome.