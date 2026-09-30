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Arctic to Deschutes

Arctic to Deschutes

Water doesn't respect borders, and neither do the decisions being made about it. Dr. Len Necefer — filmmaker, entrepreneur, and engineer — will trace a line from the rivers of the Arctic to the Colorado River basin and, finally, to the water we argue over here in Central Oregon.

Professional alpinist, filmmaker, and climate activist Graham Zimmerman will be our guide through these landscapes and topics.

OSU-CASCADES RAY HALL ATRIUM
$15
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Central Oregon LandWatch
5416472930
info@colw.org
Central Oregon LandWatch
OSU-CASCADES RAY HALL ATRIUM
1500 SW Chandler Ave
BEND, Oregon 97702