Arctic to Deschutes
Arctic to Deschutes
Water doesn't respect borders, and neither do the decisions being made about it. Dr. Len Necefer — filmmaker, entrepreneur, and engineer — will trace a line from the rivers of the Arctic to the Colorado River basin and, finally, to the water we argue over here in Central Oregon.
Professional alpinist, filmmaker, and climate activist Graham Zimmerman will be our guide through these landscapes and topics.
OSU-CASCADES RAY HALL ATRIUM
$15
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Central Oregon LandWatch
5416472930
info@colw.org
OSU-CASCADES RAY HALL ATRIUM
1500 SW Chandler AveBEND, Oregon 97702