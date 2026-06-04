Argentine Tango Dancing at the Vet's Club

Welcome to Bailonga! We are a friendly and casual group of Argentine tango dancers who love to learn, play, and dance to good music that meets at the Vet’s Club every Wednesday.

Argentine Tango is an experience like no other. Tango is:

—A recurring physical activity that doesn’t feel like a chore

— An opportunity for connection without all the complex social cues

—A rare moment to share mutually respected intimacy without implied romance or sexuality

—A source of self-reflection and emotional grounding

—An expression of musicality

—A little bubble of safety where you feel like you belong

And if you come to our event, you can take your first step:

If the world of tango is brand new to you, our “From Zero” class will teach you the fundamentals you need to get started on the dance floor, no partner necessary. And if you are early in your tango journey and want to build on your existing skills, our “Continuing Beginner” class will teach you something new. Both classes are at 7PM every Wednesday, rain or shine. (Experienced dancers are also welcome to attend either lesson!)

At 7:45PM it’s time to dance! On most nights, you’ll dance tango to a mixture of traditional, Nuevo and alternative (non-tango that’s fun to dance to) music. You might even recognize some of the songs! In our community, everyone dances with everyone regardless of skill level or gender, so you’ll never be on your own for very long. Keep dancing long enough, and you might just get hooked.

Our community is so excited to introduce you to this dance, and we’d love to see you on a Wednesday night some time soon!

FAQ: https://www.bailonga.org/faq/

Check out a sample playlist of the music we play: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1UH1iS-BLQQ&list=PLVpgUjor78gaVzkCStEgvBwUK_J11eo9f&index=1

And a video of what Argentine Tango dancing looks like: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XPO8qtOFkU4&list=PL3kNUWsdGzRIlxtxdPrwmqVgmk0nsiDKU&index=3

Event Details:

Every Wednesday at 7-10PM

Upstairs Ballroom, Veteran’s Memorial Building

1626 Willamette Street

Cost: $5 – $10 (Cash, check, Venmo, Paypal)

—No one will be turned away due to lack of funds—

Volunteer: 30-minute desk shift gets you in free!

Schedule:

7-7:45PM: Two simultaneous 45-minute lessons

-From Zero Beginner Tango Lesson

-Continuing Beginner Class

7:45-10PM: DJed Music and Social Dance

Please check our website for week-specific details, as we occasionally bump around between different rooms at the Vet's Club.

www.bailonga.org

Parking: To the left of Vet’s club building or nearby street parking

Accessibility: The Vet’s club’s ramp is on the front-right corner of the building. There is an elevator directly to the right once inside the main entrance.