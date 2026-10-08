Argentine Tango Halloween Dance & Costume Contest

Did you know there is an awesome Argentine Tango community in the city of Eugene, OR? Did you know that Halloween music is really fun to dance tango to? Are you looking for an excuse to dress up and potentially win a prize for your spooky costume, this Halloween?

This event has ALL of that! We are Bailonga: a friendly and casual group of Argentine tango dancers who love to learn, play, and dance to good music that meets at the Vet’s Club every Wednesday. And every year we love to spend an evening dancing tango to a combination of spooky tango music and modern Halloween songs you’ll definitely recognize!

Never danced any tango in your life? Don’t worry! Our “From Zero” class will teach you the fundamentals you need to get started on the dance floor, no partner necessary. And if you are early in your tango journey and want to build on your existing skills, our “Continuing Beginner” class will teach you something new. Both classes are offered at 7PM every Wednesday. (Please make sure that for this Halloween event, your costumes allow for free movement on the dance floor, and your shoes can pivot while staying secure on your feet even while moving backwards.)

At 7:45PM it’s time to dance! And then around 9PM, two of our long-time community members will announce their decisions and award prizes to the best costumes! All prizes will be sourced by local artists and vendors, to be announced later.

We can’t wait to see the costumes you come up with and to introduce you to this amazing dance!

Special thanks to Lexi Limer for the hand-drawn banner art for this event!

Our website: www.bailonga.org

And a video of what Argentine Tango dancing looks like: www.youtube.com

Notes:

• Masking is not required but encouraged, and there will always be masks and hand sanitizer available at the front desk.

• For shoes, all that matters is that you are stable when you walk, you can pivot on the ball of your foot, and it has a closed back. Ballroom/jazz/salsa shoes without rubber bottoms all work for this purpose. You can even wear socks if you want!

• For attire, casual to semi-formal is typical for our community, and you'll want clothing that allows you to move freely without getting under foot.

• Please avoid fragrances/perfumes. Some of us are allergic. Thank you!

Schedule:

• 7:00PM - Beginner Lessons

• 7:45–10:00PM - Open Dancing

• 9:00PM - Costume Contest Awards

Continuing Beginner teacher: Greg Bryant

Lesson topic: TBD

From Zero teacher: Noah Brenner

DJ: Kella

Music: 50/50 Alternative and Traditional

Cost: $5-10 (Cash, check, Venmo, PayPal)

— No one will be turned away due to lack of funds —

Parking: To the left of Vet’s club building or nearby street parking.

Accessibility: The Vet’s club’s ramp is on the front-right corner of the building. There is an elevator directly to the right once inside the main entrance.

Subscribe to our email list for updates on upcoming events: https://www.bailonga.org/contact/

