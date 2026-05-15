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Art as Record:Minidoka

Art as Record:Minidoka

Exhibition of woodblock prints, watercolors, objects made in-camp, and other precious heirlooms from a local family that were saved for them while incarcerated in Minidoka Internment camp. These objects share the story of thousands of Japanese-Americans who were incarcerated during World War II.

Umpqua Valley Arts
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through May 22, 2026.

Event Supported By

Umpqua Valley Arts
(541) 672-2532
INFO@UVARTS.COM
https://uvarts.com/

Artist Group Info

lanikimoto@gmail.com
Umpqua Valley Arts
1624 West Harvard Ave.
Roseburg, Oregon OR
(541) 672-2532
info@uvarts.com
https://uvarts.com/