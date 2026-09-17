The Maude Kerns Art Center presents the “Art Rescue Sale” fundraiser on Saturday, October 10, 10 am - 5 pm and Sunday, October 11, 10 am – 2pm. The Art Rescue Sale is a great opportunity to refresh your art collection at bargain prices.

Maude Kerns Art Center is chocked full of art treasures in all styles and media donated by members of our community. There are sure to be hidden gems! Shoppers can browse an eclectic selection of paintings, drawings, prints, posters, ceramics, sculpture, jewelry, textiles, local originals, and arty collectibles. Whether you're an experienced collector, searching for a one-of-a-kind piece, decorating your home, or simply looking for an unexpected artistic treasure, the Art Rescue Sale promises plenty of possibilities.

Support your community Art Center and give new life to donated artworks! All proceeds benefit the Maude Kerns Art Center.

