Art Talk with Joanne Walch

Join us for Joanne Walch’s Art Talk.

Joanne Walch raised in the scenic McKenzie River area, Joanne draws inspiration from the natural beauty and rich history of the region. Her exhibit showcases vintage stencil designs dating from the 1890s through the 1930s.

Joanne has done embroidery work since she was young, and as an adult was having difficulty finding designs she wanted to embroider; so she turned to historic printed material to find sources. She began to use

unique, vintage designs she found in antique books, library archives and vintage trade journals. She converts these into new stencils, which she then uses to hand-stencil new textile art on fabric. The pieces feature bold colors, unique embroidery and give new life to these old designs.

Her work has been featured in numerous art shows and sold nationwide, with a long-standing engagement at The Artist's Gallery in Sunriver.

Joanne welcomes you to explore her collection.

All designs are in the public domain and have been legally reproduced.