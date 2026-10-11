Arthropod Ambassadors Free Bug Zoo
Arthropod Ambassadors Free Bug Zoo
Arthropod Ambassadors will be presenting dozens of live bugs at Bewitched Oddities, open and free to the public! Come meet spiders, centipedes, roaches, mantises, stick bugs, and more while we present fun biological facts and interesting ways to incorporate our fellow buggy friends into your life!
Bewitched Oddities
01:00 PM - 04:00 AM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Arthropod Ambassadors
4062845433
arthropod.ambassadors@gmail.com
Bewitched Oddities
25 E 8th Ave #25Eugene, Oregon 97401
(458) 210-2547
bewitchedoddities@gmail.com